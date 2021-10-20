Mrunal Thakur And Guru Randhawa’s Love Track ‘Aise Na Chhoro’ Released; Watch

Mrunal Thakur and Guru Randhawa's emotional love track Aise Na Chhoro has been released today. Sung by Randhawa and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, the song has been shot in the scenic valleys of Kashmir, perfectly describing the pain of losing one's beloved after undergoing several trials and tribulations of love. The track has been receiving overwhelming love from the audience ever since its release, with many netizens dropping teary-eyed emojis after witnessing the duo's emotionally charged performances.

The song has been produced under the T-Series banner, with Ashish Panda onboard as the director. Revealing a small clip from the song, Mrunal wrote, "When our destiny is final, but the love we share is eternal! #AiseNaChhoro is out, tune in now!".

Mrunal Thakur, Guru Randhawa's song released

Taking to their respective social media handles today, the leading duo announced the song's release. Set in the snow-capped backdrop of Kashmir, the clip opens up with a powerful narratorial voice, shedding light on the protagonist's dire state. The clip further showcases the turmoil of the lovers as they undergo troubles to finally unite towards the end. However, Guru succumbs to an unknown ailment right ahead of their marriage. The song echoes the message of eternal love, that lasts beyond death. Take a look.

Netizens have been raving about the song ever since it came out, with many bombarding the leading duo's Instagram handles with praises for the soulful lyrics and the impassioned ending. One user wrote," Last part is very emotional" while others dropped heart and heart-eye emoticons.

More on Guru Randhawa and Mrunal's recent projects

Meanwhile, Guru has been delivering back to back hits with songs like Doob Gaye and Nain Bengali, garnering millions of views in record-breaking time. On the other hand, Mrunal will be seen in the upcoming war drama, Pippa. She also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Thadam, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in her pipeline. Lastly, she is gearing up for the release of Gowtam Tinnanuri's sports drama Jersey. Starring Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer and Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, the film will theatrically release on December 31, 2021, coinciding with New Year.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GURU RANDHAWA)