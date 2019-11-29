The Debate
Guru Randhawa Gets Into Action Mode In 'Black', Reveals It's His First Time

Music

Besides being lauded for his skills as a singer in Black, Guru Randhawa was also appreciated for his stunt sequences in the three-minute video; read more

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa, who was last seen in the popular music video, Outfit, has several successful solo songs under his belt. The Punjabi singer recently released his new song video, Black. Besides being lauded for his skills as a singer in Black, Guru Randhawa was also appreciated for his stunt sequences in the three-minute video. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Guru Randhawa's Latest Heartbreaking Song BLACK Talks About His Assault In Canada

Guru Randhawa performs stunt sequence in Black

In addition to the strong lyrics and spell bounding music, Guru Randhawa left no stone unturned to surprise his fans in his recently released music track, Black, as the ace singer performed a stunt sequence in the video. As the video neared its end, Guru Randhawa was seen hanging in the air. He was tied with harness and ropes, which were later made invisible in the video with special effects. Recently, Guru Randhawa took to his official Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the sets of Black, in which the singer is seen trying his best to perform the stunt. With the video, Randhawa revealed that it was the first time he had tried any stunt for a music video. Take a look:

Also Read | Guru Randhawa All Set To Release His New Track Titled Black On November 27

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa) on

All about Black

Composed and Penned by Bunty Bains, Black is a sad romantic track, featuring Guru Randhawa and Krishna Mukherjee. Voiced by Guru Randhawa, the song chronicles the story of a successful man who loses his love interest to a fatal car accident. Take a look at the song:

Also Read | Guru Randhawa: Groove To Some Of The Best Tracks Of The Punjabi Singer

Fans React to Black

Also Read | Guru Randhawa And Tulsi Kumar Mixed Favourite Songs: Fan Reactions

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
