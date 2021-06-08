H.E.R. Joins Star-studded Performer Lineup For 2021 CMT Awards

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are slated to be held in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 9 and the show will be hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. Recently, it has been revealed that the Grammy-winning singer H.E.R will be joining the list of the star-studded performer lineup for the awards. Read ahead to know more about H.E.R. at 2021 CMT Music Awards.

H.E.R. at 2021 CMT Music Awards

According to Variety, the network announced on June 7, 2021, that H.E.R. and Ingrid Andress will join the performer lineup whereas Anthony Mackie, Busy Philipps, Iliza Shlesinger and Michael Strahan have been added as presenters. Both H.E.R. and Ingrid Andress will perform a duet with the previously announced performers. H.E.R. at the 2021 CMT Music Awards will be singing with Chris Stapleton whereas, Ingrid will be sharing the stage for the first time with pop singer JP Saxe.

Apart from them, Lindsay Ell has also been added to perform with Lady A and Carly Pearce. Other performances will see Breland performing with Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne with Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina with Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram with Jon Randall, Carrie Underwood and NeedToBreathe, Chris Young will be seen with Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini + Paul Klein from Lany, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight, and Thomas Rhett. Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Dylan Scott, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will present live from the Ram Trucks Side Stage where Maren Morris and Gabby Barnett will not be performing on the show. One can watch the show at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. The Awards are a fan-voted show for the country music videos and television performances and voting takes place on the CMT website.

More about H.E.R. songs

H.E.R. released her debut EP in 2016 named H.E.R. Volume 1 followed by four subsequent Eps. Her first album also named H.E.R was released in 2017 and consisted of tracks from her first two EPs plus six additional songs. This album was nominated for five Grammy Awards, winning Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. Her second album named I Used to Know Her was nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for the single Hard Place. Most recently, she was awarded the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for I Can’t Breathe.

(IMAGE: H.E.R. INSTAGRAM)

