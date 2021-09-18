Hailey Baldwin Shuts Down Rumours About Justin Bieber Mistreating Her

Hailey Baldwin is setting the records straight once and for all. Over the past few months, rumours have emerged that the 24-year-old super model's husband, Justin Bieber, mistreats her. Such rumour started making rounds in July when a clip of Bieber speaking excitedly to his wife led onlookers and viewers to believe he was yelling at her. The model has now come out and spoken about the speculation surrounding her relationship with the singer.

Hailey Bieber comes out in support of Justin Bieber

During her recent appearance on Demi Lovato's podcast 4D With Demi Lovato, Baldwin cleared the rumours around her marriage with Justin Bieber, that he doesn't mistreat her at all, calling these rumours a 'big, fat' lie, per E! News. "There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," Hailey said. "Like, Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her and I'm just like, it's so far from the truth and it's the complete and utter opposite."

The model also explains that she feels 'lucky' to have a partner that is extremely respectful to her and makes her feel special every single day. "I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful to me and who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, huh."

A few months back, a video of the couple went viral, as they could be seen engaging in a heated conversation. While many thought the singer was screaming at his wife, some eyewitnesses and fans of the duo came to his rescue and said that was not the case. Several fans, who claimed to be eyewitnesses at the event also slammed the rumours. Fans took to Twitter and shared videos of the couple from the same day, in which they could be seen kissing each other.

(Image: Instagram/@justinbieber)