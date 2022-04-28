Hailey Bieber Reveals Details Of Suffering A 'mini-stroke' In New Video; 'Felt...'

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin who refrains from posting about her personal life recently gave a major update about her health. Lately, the model has been suffering health complications and was even hospitalised for the same. Hailey shared a video on Instagram and revealed that she was suffering from a blood clot in her brain.

While Hailey addressed her hospitalisation and also gave a recovery update to fans on her social media, in a new YouTube video, the model has now explained in detail the condition she suffered from and what led to it. The 25-year-old model shared a video and captioned it, "telling my story."

Hailey Baldwin reveals being hospitalsed last month

Through the video, Hailey who is the wife of pop icon Justin Bieber explained the reason she was hospitalised last month and shared the story with her fans about what she went through. Explaining the "scary incident" that took place on March 10, Hailey revealed that she felt a weird sensation that travelled from her shoulder to her fingertips while she was having breakfast with her husband. Soon after the sensation, the star revealed how she was unable to respond to Justin after he asked her if she was doing okay.

“It was like my tongue and my mouth could not form sentences,” she recalled, noting that her face only had drooped for approximately 30 seconds. “I noticed that when the speech [eventually] came back and I felt like I could talk, as soon as my anxiety would settle in or hit me, it would make my speech feel funny again.”

Following this, Hailey shared how she headed to the emergency room with Justin where she was asked simple questions and also underwent a stroke test for which she scored zero. Adding on, Hailey explained, "Basically, they did some scans and they were able to see that I suffered a small blood clot to my brain, called a TIA. It’s like having a mini-stroke. It feels like having a stroke, except my body was able to resolve it pretty quickly, and then I didn’t have any more issues."

Explaining further about her condition, Hailey shared that she underwent more thorough testing at UCLA during which it was concluded that the blood clot was due to a combination of a lot of things that had occurred in the past including consumption of birth control pills, her COVID-19 diagnosis from before, and also a long and tiring flight from Paris that really put a lot of exertion on her body which led to such a thing.

Now, since her health parameters are okay, the model updated that she feels "great" and even thanked all her doctors and medical staff who helped her with the road to recovery.

