Hailey Bieber recently lost her calm on the netizens who were trolling her and commenting on her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber. While calling out everyone who was trolling her online, she posted a video clip of herself asking everyone to leave her alone. She even shut down trolls on her pregnancy rumours through another video while requesting them to 'be miserable somewhere else.'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were recently, seen together as they walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2022 and won the hearts of their fans as they posed for the camera. As Hailey chose to wear a white wavy gown for the event, it immediately sparked her pregnancy rumours with netizens claiming that wore a loose dress to hide her pregnancy. Here's how she reacted to it.

Hailey Bieber claps back at netizens

Hailey Bieber recently took to her official TikTok account and shared a video of herself in which she was seen addressing the trolls who were claiming that there was trouble between her and Justin Bieber and also shutting down rumours about her pregnancy that emerged after their appearance at the Grammys 2022. In the video, while asking everyone to leave her alone, she said-

"For you guys in my comments every single time I post. Leave me alone, at this point. I’m minding my business – I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request – leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

While calling out trolls for claiming that her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber was going through a rough patch, she stated in another video, “I feel like this month we may actually find out there’s trouble in paradise with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs. I feel like things may be on the rocks.”

Hailey Bieber on her pregnancy plans

Justin Bieber has earlier expressed his wish to have as many kids as possible during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show. However, Hailey Bieber still feels she is young to have kids and once told The Wall Street Journal that she and Justin Bieber may start a family in the next few years.

Image: Instagram/@haileybieber