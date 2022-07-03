Hailey Bieber Shares Loved-up Pictures With Justin Bieber Post The Latter's Health Scare

It has been nearly three weeks since Justin Bieber announced that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which left his face partially paralysed. Following the announcement, the Canadian singer also postponed his shows and asked his fans to understand him as he embarked on a long journey of recovery. While the Baby star is recovering from the condition, he constantly has his model-wife Hailey Bieber by his side. The latter recently shared a loved-up picture with Justin Bieber as they entered the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hailey Bieber shared a series of pictures as she enjoyed the weekend with her husband Justin Bieber. In one of the pictures, she could be seen sporting a stunning white monokini which she paired with a matching cap and shoes. The second picture saw the 25-year-old and the Grammy winner sharing a romantic moment. While Hailey Bieber was dressed in a white crop top and blue jeans, the lattter donned a pair of multicoloured shorts. Sharing the photos, Hailey Bieber wrote, "into the weekend."

Justin Bieber receives immense support from Hailey Bieber

As per a report by People magazine, a source close to the singer revealed that Justin Bieber and his wife are "unbreakable" since his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. The source revealed that "Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues." The source further added that the couple had gone through a rough time and said, "There is nothing he can do to speed up the recovery, so he just has to be patient. He is supposed to take his medications, rest and eat nutritious food."

What happened to Justin Bieber?

Last month, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which has left half of his face paralysed. In the video, the singer said, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis in this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated with my cancellation of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them."

Image: Instagram/@haileybieber