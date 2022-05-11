Halsey Going Through Multiple Health Issues; Says 'I'm Allergic To Literally Everything'

Pop star Halsey has opened up about her health issues after giving birth to her first baby. The singer welcomed her son Ender Ridley Aydin with partner Alev Aydin in July last year. Following hospitalisation, the 27-year-old singer shared her health update with fans and followers through her social media space. Halsey revealed that she is 'allergic to everything.'

Halsey says she is 'allergic to everything'

Taking to her Instagram stories, Halsey dropped some videos in which she could be heard sharing about her trouble. The Without Me artiste was seen wearing a heart monitor as she said, "So, I know that many of you guys have been wondering what's going on with my health, and some of you saw a TikTok yesterday basically confirming that I'm allergic to literally everything".

In another story, she mentioned, "Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick." Halsey continued, adding that she's been "kind of" sick for "most of' her adult life, but it has 'started getting really bad.'

'They're still looking for the "root cause': Halsey

Opening up about her allergies, Halsey continued saying, "I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), and POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), they're still looking for the root cause of some of these things."

The Eastside star also said, "It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I've known I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it's kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender." The two-time Grammy winner went on to ask her followers to not worry and that she is on a treatment plan. She even said that she is involved with the rehearsals for her tour and is excited and confident for it. She added, "And honestly, I’m just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy because I’m so active and doing cardio every day."