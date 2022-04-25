Halsey Opens Up About Suffering From Chronic Illness; Says 'I Am Doing The Best I Can'

Popular singer Halsey, known for her hit tracks including Without Me, Bad at Love, Walls Could Talk and many more took to her social media account to reveal some important details about her life to fans and followers. She revealed she has been dealing with some 'new challenges' and had been in and out of hospital for a while now. However, she mentioned she was doing he best under the 'difficult circumstances'.

Halsey opened up about 'chronic illness'

Halsey took to her social media account to share some personal information about her health with her fans and followers. She penned down a note on her Instagram story and mentioned she has been suffering from a 'chronic illness'. She mentioned that although she has been trying to attend events including the Grammys and Coachella, her body is 'putting up a strong protest'. She mentioned she may 'stop for real this time' so she could be in the best shape for her tour. She also requested people not to take it personally if she is missing in action. The singer's Instagram story read-

"I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges. Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest and ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop for real this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for the tour. Chronic illness is a complex mystery. If I am or have been MIA please don't take it personally. I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances."

Have a look at Halsey's Instagram story here

Halsey at Grammys 2022

The singer was recently in the news after she revealed she was going to attend the Grammys three days after having undergone surgery. She mentioned she was 'fragile but excited' as she shared a picture of herself in a hospital gown. She also mentioned that she last attended the Grammys in 2017, which was also after she had undergone surgery. Several actors and fans poured in wishes to her and sent her their best.

Image: Instagram/@iamhalsey