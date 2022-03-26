Hans Zimmer Pauses Concert To Play Ukrainian Pianist Rendering 'Time' Amid Bomb Sirens

Hans Zimmer had an impactful way to express his solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion of the nation by Russia. The Oscar-winning musician was performing at a concert in the United Kingdom this week and halted it to show his support to the people of Ukraine. He played to the audience an incident involving his music that took place during the sirens of the bombs by the Vladimir Putin-led nation.

Zimmer played a viral video of a pianist playing his Inception tune amid the attacks by Russia. The composer even sent a special video to the pianist and termed his work as 'astonishing.'

Hans Zimmer plays Ukrainian pianist playing Time amid air raids

Before playing the video, Zimmer tells the crowd, "So my daughter found this video online of somebody playing Time under different circumstances which I'd love to show you. I hope it works. It's actually just an Instagram video in Ukraine while the sirens are going off."

The video had first gone viral after a photographer named John Stanmeyer had posted it on Instagram and revealed that it had taken place when the police had asked everyone to enter the railway station, following the bomb sirens. However, Alex kept playing Time and his companion too joined him.

"A simple, overwhelming one-minute passion against fear, against war…" Stanmeyer captioned the video.

Hans Zimmer gave a shoutout to Alex for his rendition before the concert. The latter played a video that James Bond theme artist sent him, where he told the pianist, "Hello Alex, this is Hans Zimmer and I am just astonished by your rendition of Time in the time of crisis. I'm astonished by what you did with your music. It absolutely lifts the spirits of the Ukrainian people."' "We are on your side. We will play Time for you tonight. We will always be there for you," the musician added.

Alex conveyed his gratitude to Hans Zimmer for his support for Ukraine and throwing light on the war. 'Music unites', he added that he was glad to make the contribution to the information on the music front, as he hoped people knew the truth and 'protested against aggressive and criminal Russia."

Hans Zimmer's gesture for Ukraine

Alex also shared a photo of the concert lights being in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine flag. He added that nine of their musicians at the concert were Ukrainian and that they had managed to get them out of the city Odessa. He hailed the 'ferocious passion' with which they played, along with a statement on one of the performers feeling emotional.