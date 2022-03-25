Last Updated:

Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy Says Ukraine In 'gray Zone' B/w Russia & West

Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 30. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to back down in the face of Russia's military aggression. NATO and its allies have pledged to stand with Kyiv. After the leaders' summit in Brussels, NATO agreed to upgrade ammunitions supply to Ukraine. The US also expanded sanctions on Russia & mulling to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Written By
Digital Desk
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP

07:56 IST, March 25th 2022
Visuals of Ukraine's Mariupol city after heavy incessant Russia-led shellings

 

07:52 IST, March 25th 2022
Russia running out of Ammunitions claims Pentagon

 

Russia is running out of Ammunitions, claims Pentagon as Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 30

 

07:48 IST, March 25th 2022
UK PM Urges Allies To Step Up Military Aid To Ukraine At NATO Summit

During NATO leaders' summit in Brussels amid the Russia-Ukraine war, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged the allies and partners to ramp up military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv. As Russian shelling continues for the fifth week, the British PM stressed that UK and allies should help Ukraine to bolster their defences and “turn the tide in this fight”.

Johnson’s statement came as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders summit took place on Wednesday in Brussels as the Russia-Ukraine war neared a month. The leaders of the alliance, who were also addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually, discussed overhauling NATO’s eastern troops. 

 

07:45 IST, March 25th 2022
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba alerts on 'endangering global sea commerce'

 

07:35 IST, March 25th 2022
Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners

The first exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia took place on Thursday. For 19 Ukrainian soldiers, 11 Russians were exchanged.

 

07:32 IST, March 25th 2022
4,379 houses destroyed, 6.5 million Ukrainians fled homes in 30 days of war

Ukrainian parliament's official account posted about the extent of destruction in Ukraine in 30 days of the Russian invasion which witnessed the destruction of 4,379 houses. Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, at least 6.5 million Ukrainians have left their homes, stated the post.

 

07:24 IST, March 25th 2022
Ukraine has 43 more tanks than at the beginning of war

According to Forbes report, the Ukrainian defence has 43 more tanks than at the beginning of the Russian invasion. According to analysts, since the beginning of the war, the Russian army has lost 530 tanks, while the Armed Forces of #Ukraine have lost 74 of their own, but captured 117 enemy tanks.

07:19 IST, March 25th 2022
Biden warns China against assisting Russia amid war

Apart from warning Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing could regret siding with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said that China understands that its economic future is “much more closely tied to the west than it is to Russia".

 

07:14 IST, March 25th 2022
Zelenskyy says Ukraine in 'gray zone' between Russia & West

In a video message recorded in dark at his presidential palace in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for public support and urged people to rally on Thursday. He said, "Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard...Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters". Additionally, the president of the war-torn nation asked NATO to provide "effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons that Kyiv would need to resist Russia's aggression. He noted that the country is in the 'gray zone' between Russia and the West.

"Yes, it is true — we are not in the alliance," Zelenskyy said in prepared remarks. "It feels like we are in the 'gray zone' between the West and Russia. But we defend all our common values. And we are bright people! And we have been defending all these values for a month now! A month of heroic resistance. A month of the darkest suffering." 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

