Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy Says Ukraine In 'gray Zone' B/w Russia & West

Image: AP
The devastation of #Mariupol has to be seen to be believed.— Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) March 24, 2022
A previously peaceful city lies in ruins - all because Russia launched an entirely unprovoked war of genocidal scale.#SaveMariupol #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/RWJoD7x7FD
Russia is running out of Ammunitions, claims Pentagon as Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 30
During NATO leaders' summit in Brussels amid the Russia-Ukraine war, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged the allies and partners to ramp up military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv. As Russian shelling continues for the fifth week, the British PM stressed that UK and allies should help Ukraine to bolster their defences and “turn the tide in this fight”.
Johnson’s statement came as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders summit took place on Wednesday in Brussels as the Russia-Ukraine war neared a month. The leaders of the alliance, who were also addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually, discussed overhauling NATO’s eastern troops.
I’m at @NATO where I’ll be urging our allies and partners to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight. We cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine’s towns and cities into dust. 1/6— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 24, 2022
Russia’s belligerent actions are endangering global sea commerce. We are doing our utmost to protect the shipping. Taking into account the threat of potential false flag operations by Russian navy, we urge all ships, insurers, and crew to avoid Russian ports for their own safety.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 24, 2022
The first exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia took place on Thursday. For 19 Ukrainian soldiers, 11 Russians were exchanged.
⚡️ The first exchange of war hostages occurred on President @ZelenskyyUa's order. Additionally, today, #Ukraine exchanged 11 Russian sailors we rescued from a sunken ship near #Odesa to 19 Ukrainian sailors (authors of the legendary phrase "Russian warship go f*** yourself")— Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) March 24, 2022
👇 pic.twitter.com/HavGsHeaF9
Ukrainian parliament's official account posted about the extent of destruction in Ukraine in 30 days of the Russian invasion which witnessed the destruction of 4,379 houses. Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, at least 6.5 million Ukrainians have left their homes, stated the post.
STOP RUSSIAN FASCISM! #Europe, don't be silent!— Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) March 24, 2022
Part 1.
In a month of the war, 4379 houses were destroyed. 6.5 million Ukrainians left their homes. Thousands were killed, including 121 children.
👇 pic.twitter.com/5eywDN1To6
According to Forbes report, the Ukrainian defence has 43 more tanks than at the beginning of the Russian invasion. According to analysts, since the beginning of the war, the Russian army has lost 530 tanks, while the Armed Forces of #Ukraine have lost 74 of their own, but captured 117 enemy tanks.
Apart from warning Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing could regret siding with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said that China understands that its economic future is “much more closely tied to the west than it is to Russia".
In a video message recorded in dark at his presidential palace in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for public support and urged people to rally on Thursday. He said, "Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard...Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters". Additionally, the president of the war-torn nation asked NATO to provide "effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons that Kyiv would need to resist Russia's aggression. He noted that the country is in the 'gray zone' between Russia and the West.
"Yes, it is true — we are not in the alliance," Zelenskyy said in prepared remarks. "It feels like we are in the 'gray zone' between the West and Russia. But we defend all our common values. And we are bright people! And we have been defending all these values for a month now! A month of heroic resistance. A month of the darkest suffering."