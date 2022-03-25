Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy Says Ukraine In 'gray Zone' B/w Russia & West

During NATO leaders' summit in Brussels amid the Russia-Ukraine war, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged the allies and partners to ramp up military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv. As Russian shelling continues for the fifth week, the British PM stressed that UK and allies should help Ukraine to bolster their defences and “turn the tide in this fight”.

Johnson’s statement came as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders summit took place on Wednesday in Brussels as the Russia-Ukraine war neared a month. The leaders of the alliance, who were also addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually, discussed overhauling NATO’s eastern troops.