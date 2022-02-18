Happy Birthday J-Hope: BTS Army Floods Twitter With 'Hobi Day' Pictures, Songs And Wishes

BTS member J-Hope turns a year older on Friday as he will be marking his 29th birthday on February 18.BTS' members birthdays are considered a big affair as fans celebrate them on a large scale. J-Hope's birthday is celebrated as 'Hobi Day', in reference to the nickname given to him by the ARMY, the BTS fan base. His fans and followers aka BTS ARMY have already taken to their social media to extend wishes to their favourite k-pop member. Right from his best moments with the band to his childhood pictures, J-Hopes fans used different ways to express their love for the singer.

BTS Army floods Twitter with 'Hobi Day' wishes on J-Hope's birthday

On Friday, fans took to their Twitter handles and showered love on the singer. Here take a look-

One of the fans shared his childhood picture, take a look-

this is seriously one of my favorite things he’s ever done 😂💜 #happybirthdayjhope 🥺 pic.twitter.com/qN3NPMO6rK — ∂αℓια ⁷ / HOBI DAY ☀️✈️ (@foreverakilljoy) February 18, 2022

Another fan wrote, "Good morning and #HAPPYJHOPEDAY! 🌟 Thank you for being our eternal sunshine, Hobi. 사랑해! 🥰💐🎂 #HappyBirthdayJhope #uarourhope" Here take a look,

One of the fans also shared a drawing of their beloved J Hope, take a look-

Here take a look at how other fans wished J-Hope,

#happybirthdayjhope #JHOPE #jhopeDay happy birthday sunshine ☀️😭💜✨ thank you for always giving your best to Army's! Remember that no matter what Army is always there for you. We'll always be ...💜✨ pic.twitter.com/uUguFSUaXx — °•ｈａｎＪｉｓ_ｈｏｅ•° (@seraphic_soul07) February 17, 2022

#happybirthdayjhope thirst trap for my moots and especially @hobiheartsmiles pic.twitter.com/KA2FXJBc4l — Ari⁷ 아리 HAPPY HOBI DAY 🌻☀️ (@bangtan_211) February 17, 2022

Happy birthday to Our Sunshine! thank you for being our light and hope during tough times. words can't explain how proud we are of you. you deserve everything, hobi! we wish you the best. enjoy your lovely day💕#HappyBirthdayJhope#HAPPYJHOPEDAY#OurEternalHope #uarourhope pic.twitter.com/ulxtUYdDpe — riami⁷🎀 | hobiuary (@riakookshi) February 17, 2022

For the unversed, Jung Ho-Seok, popularly known by his stage name, J-Hope, made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band, BTS in 2013. He released his first album in 2018 titled Hope World and received amazing reviews from the fans. The single even ranked on the US Billboard 200.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial