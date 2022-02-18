Last Updated:

Happy Birthday J-Hope: BTS Army Floods Twitter With 'Hobi Day' Pictures, Songs And Wishes

On BTS member J-Hope's birthday, BTS Army took to their Twitter handles and flooded it with 'Hobi Day' pictures, songs and wishes.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
J Hope

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial


BTS member J-Hope turns a year older on Friday as he will be marking his 29th birthday on February 18.BTS' members birthdays are considered a big affair as fans celebrate them on a large scale. J-Hope's birthday is celebrated as 'Hobi Day', in reference to the nickname given to him by the ARMY, the BTS fan base. His fans and followers aka BTS ARMY have already taken to their social media to extend wishes to their favourite k-pop member. Right from his best moments with the band to his childhood pictures, J-Hopes fans used different ways to express their love for the singer. 

BTS Army floods Twitter with 'Hobi Day' wishes on J-Hope's birthday

On Friday, fans took to their Twitter handles and showered love on the singer. Here take a look-

One of the fans shared his childhood picture, take a look-

Another fan wrote, "Good morning and #HAPPYJHOPEDAY! 🌟 Thank you for being our eternal sunshine, Hobi. 사랑해! 🥰💐🎂 #HappyBirthdayJhope #uarourhope" Here take a look,

READ | BTS: J Hope drops series of 'hometown' pictures ahead of b'day, gets special gift from Jin

One of the fans also shared a drawing of their beloved J Hope, take a look-

Here take a look at how other fans wished J-Hope,

 

 

 

 

 

For the unversed, Jung Ho-Seok, popularly known by his stage name, J-Hope, made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band, BTS in 2013. He released his first album in 2018 titled Hope World and received amazing reviews from the fans. The single even ranked on the US Billboard 200. 

READ | BTS' J-Hope to hold interactive session with ARMY on birthday; Here's all you need to know

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial

READ | On J-Hope's Birthday; BTS ARMY wishes the singer with billboard surprise
READ | J-Hope Hobi Day: From Mama to Daydream; 5 best solo songs of BTS star singer on his b'day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: J Hope, ARMY, Hobiday
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND