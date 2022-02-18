J-Hope Hobi Day: From Mama To Daydream; 5 Best Solo Songs Of BTS Star Singer On His B'day

BTS enjoys a massive fan following around the world, and their followers on social media, views on music videos are just some of the indicators of the love for them. Not just the Korean band as a whole, the individual members have a separate fan base of their own. A glimpse of this was the manner in which J-Hope's birthday was marked by his fans around the world.

The day is celebrated as 'Hobi Day', in reference to the nickname given to him by the ARMY, the BTS fan base. Right from his best moments with the band, his social media posts and pictures and videos, fans used different ways to express their love for the singer. As the artist celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday, here's looking at some of the best solo songs of the artist:

BTS star J-Hope's best solo songs as fans mark his birthday

Chicken Noodle Soup

This track had been released in September 2019 and is one of the most popular songs of J-Hope in his career. Apart from the groovy music, the major highlight of the song is the energetic dance moves of the artist. The official music video also enjoys a whopping 331 million views on YouTube.

Daydream

This track had been released in March 2018. And this track too enjoyed a similar popularity and love from the fans. The music video enjoys 60 million views on YouTube.

Airplane

While some of J-Hope's songs witness his moves with other dancers, the focus was solely on him in this track. The artiste displayed some stylish moves, be it the candid moments of the songs, energetic lip-syncing with while looking into the camera or poses inside the car.

Intro: Boy Meets Evil

This was one of the first solo songs that showcased J-Hope's talents. His impressive dance steps and the lyrics of the track is still remembered by the fans. The song had released in 2016 and enjoys 73 million views on YouTube,.

Mama

A highlight of the song, apart from the birthday boy's catchy vocals were the lyrics which is a dedication to his mother and the difficulties she experienced in raising him.His solo performances at concerts often feature this song and the manner in which audiences cheer for it proves the impact on them This song was launched in September 2016 and has 8.9 million views.