Harrdy Sandhu Reveals If He Visits Clubs Anymore, Check Out!

Harrdy Sandhu's songs have revolutionized the way Indians listen to music. His songs like Naah, Kya Baat Ay, Backbone, and more have made him a crowd favourite. The singer has also ventured into acting with his 2014 debut film Yaaran Da Katchup and is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starter '83.

How many clubs has Harrdy Sandhu been to?

Music sensation Harrdy Sandhu did an exclusive interview with B4U Entertainment, where the host Salil Acharya asked him many questions about his music, what his success formula was, how he deals with hate comments and more. Salil mentioned how Punjabi music has taken over India and people are grooving to it even in clubs and asked if Harrdy if he goes to clubs anymore. The singer immediately replied by saying that he never gets to go to any clubs now. When Salil asked if he's been to any clubs outside India, Harrdy informed him that he's only been to five or six clubs in his entire lifetime. He also mentioned that although he goes for several sponsored events at clubs, he hasn't been much involved in the scene as a regular club-goer.

Harrdy Sandhu's take on Punjabi music's increasing popularity

When asked about why he thinks singers like himself and Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Diljeet Dosanjh, Honey Singh and others have gained so much popularity, the singer started off by saying, "It's all melody". He then added how they work on certain melodies, specifically happy melodies and groovier tunes, which is probably why people like it so much. Harrdy also talked about how the perfect blend of western music with relatable Punjabi vocals could be the reason why people like their music.

How does Harrdy deal with hate comments?

Harrdy Sandhu's Instagram has many glimpses of his videos and both his Instagram as well as his official YouTube channel receives a lot of love from his fans. But sometimes, you have to deal with hate too. Harrdy mentioned that earlier when people didn't understand his lyrics or made fun of them, it bothered him as he had worked very hard on them. He also added that now he's learnt how to deal with them and just ignores it because he believes that once people like listening to and liking his music, even his haters groove to his tunes.

