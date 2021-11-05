Harry Styles Helps Fan To Come Out To Her Mother At His 'Love On Tour' Concert; Watch

British singer Harry Styles set a benchmark for fan service at his latest Love On Tour concert at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The singer is known for making his concert a safe place for his LGBTQ+ fans which was exhibited on Wednesday as he helped out a fan to come out to their mother. The whole incident was captured by thousands of fans in the stadium and the video made rounds on the Internet.

Harry Styles helps a fan to come out

In the video going viral on the Internet, the 27-year-old noticed a sign held by a fan, who has been identified as McKinley McConnell, which read, "My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out." He went up to the fan and asked, "What would you like to tell your mother?" and added, "I can tell her if you'd like." He engaged in playful banter with her when she pointed out the huge crowd in front of her.

He amused, "There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through?" The singer appeared enthusiastic as he said, "Okay, do you want to tell her, or should I tell her?" and walked on the other side of the stage to face the fan's mother. Styles shouted, "Lisa, she's gay!" and the crowd erupted into cheers. He also teased them by saying, "Now, I don't want to ruin the moment, but wouldn't it be nice if you were a little bit closer together."

McKinley McConnell took to her Twitter to share the memorable moment and thanked the singer for creating a 'safe space' for her. She wrote, ''a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you[sic].''

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. 🖤 @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

On the work front, the singer is all set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as he appeared in the post-credit scenes of the later Marvel venture Eternals. He is set to play the role of Eros, Thanos' brother who holds the same cosmic powers as the celestials.

(Image: Instagram/@harrystyles/AP)