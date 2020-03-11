Harry Styles Knows How To Style Bell Bottoms And Here's Proof

Harry Styles is now among the most influential singers of his generation. With his sad and melancholic style, he can certainly make his fans weep over his music as he did with Falling. Now, not only has his music evolved but fashion sense, too. Harry is famous for his preppy style and he is not afraid to experiment with his wardrobe.

Harry Styles' style has changed over the years. From his One Direction days to his Fine Line era, his style has evolved in an impressive way. The actor is known to rock wide-leg trousers, bell bottoms. Let's take a look at Harry Styles' pictures and outfits which shows how distinctive he is as an artist.

This is from the concert of Fine Line. You can see Styles' transition from being a member of One Direction to a solo artist. And with his second solo album Fine Line, Harry's music can be seen evolving and his style as well.

In this look, the singer is wearing a 70s style outfit. He brings back the iconic bell bottoms. Fans love his style as much as they love his music.

This picture is from his tour. The singer was in Amsterdam and was rocking a classic shirt a pant. Harry Styles looks stylish here.

Harry's style, despite the numerous changes over the years, has remained unique. The Dunkirk actor often experiments with his wardrobe, switching up his style. But he usually sticks to the iconic 70s looks.

In this picture, the singer is wearing a beige suit. He knows how to pull-off the bell bottoms. And he does it with style and elegance.

