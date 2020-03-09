Harry Styles' Evocative Lyrics From 'Fine Line' Impresses Fans

Harry Styles' new album Fine Line is his second studio album. Harry's style has evolved over the years and the singer is not afraid to experiment with his style. Styles is considered to be one of the most versatile musicians in pop music today.

Fine Line was released in December 2019 and since its release, the fans are going crazy. The album has a mix of melancholic and cheerful numbers, making it one of the more eclectic albums released in recent times. Let's check out the fans' reactions to his album:

YEP ITS OFFICIAL FALLING BY HARRY STYLES IS THE SONG THAT WILL BE THE SOUNDTRACK TO MY SOBBING SESSIONS ALONE IN THE DARK FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE pic.twitter.com/44BJ4Taflo — syd 🍒 ia check pinned! (@sunflower6vinyl) December 13, 2019

people who listened to ‘falling’ by harry styles without shedding a single tear are braver than any of the superheroes combined. — steph (@adoresnflwr) December 13, 2019

HARRY STYLES JUST KILLED ME WITH THIS ALBUM ESPECIALLY WITH FALLING #FineLine pic.twitter.com/9X6cpmQepd — sam taylor’s letters (@dobsproud) December 13, 2019

That's one of the things I love about #FineLine too, Harry.Most of the songs are sad but they also sound optimistic and cheerful.I also love how in the middle of the whole drama u drop some absurd hilarious line like 'I'm just an arrogant son of a bitch' or 'my wandering hands😊 pic.twitter.com/YExBICPcKh — Nadia Nalbantova💚FineWalls💙🍉🌻🍒 (@NadiaNalbantova) March 1, 2020

From the reactions, you can see that fans are already going crazy over the intricate lyrics. Fans are hooked it to and can't seem to wait for more of his music. Styles' have won the heart of his fans with his music and his delicate music videos.

