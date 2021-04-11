Harry Styles Loves To Cover His Favourite Artists On Stage, Here's Proof

Harry Styles has been in the music industry for nearly a decade now. Apart from being a part of One Direction, Harry Styles has explored his musical talents through a solo route. While producing two solo albums, the Watermelon Sugar singer has covered several artists. He has not just covered artists but explored several genres as well. So here are some of Harry Styles’ best covers.

5 times Harry Styles covered other artists

1. Little Big Town’s Girl Crush

Harry Styles has gained quite a fan following after he went on a hiatus from boyband duties. A few years ago, at the brink of releasing his first album, Harry Styles impressed the audience with his cover of Little Big Town’s hit track Girl Crush. Harry who was previously known for his deep-rooted connection to pop music, surprised fans and music lovers with his shy country performance.

2. Ariana Grande’s Just A Little Bit of your Heart

Harry Styles is not only a gifted singer but a talented songwriter. Back when he was in One Direction, he penned a song for fellow pop singer Ariana Grande. Harry Styles never covered the track during his 1D days but when he embarked on his first solo tour, the singer sang the song Just A Little Bit of your Heart for his fans during a BBC gig.

3. Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain

On several occasions, Harry Styles has fanboyed over Fleetwood Mac. No wonder, the singer did not forget to cover one of their songs at the first chance he got. For this performance, Harry Styles chose to cover the band’s iconic track, The Chain. Styles’ cover went viral on social media in no time.

4. Shania Twain’s Still The One

Shania Twain is another singer who Harry Styles cannot help but fanboy over. So, while on his first tour, Harry Styles was joined by singer Kacey Musgraves. The two then went on to cover, Twain’s track You’re Still The One. The cover went on to become quite popular among fans. The song won the iHeartRadio Award for Best Cover Song.

5. One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful

One Direction helped kick start Harry Styles’ musical career. The British-Irish boyband is considered to be one of the most successful boybands in music history. Styles has never shied away from talking about his time in One Direction. So when he first began promoting his solo album, Harry Styles paid homage to his boyband days by performing their iconic track, What Makes You Beautiful.

Promo Image Credit: Harry Styles Instagram