One Direction fame singer Harry Styles recently responded to claims on the connection between his song Daylight and Taylor Swift. The former recently made an appearance at The Howard Stern Show to discuss his upcoming third album, titled Harry's House. Ahead of the album's May 20 release date, the 28-year-old performed a few tracks from it, including Daylight.

Post hearing the track, the show's host Howard Stern cited a fan theory online about the song Daylight being somehow linked to Taylor Swift's 2019 song of the same name. Soon after hearing the claims, the artiste jokingly replied, "Here we go."

Harry Styles talks about connection between his new song Daylight with Taylor Swift

The host asked the singer about the similarities that the song could have with that Swift's song of the same name. According to E-News, Harry immediately shut down the idea. "You're reading too much into it," he responded. "You know I'd love to tell you that you're spot on, but I can't. No, sorry."

Host Howard quickly remarked, "I wonder who this woman was," to which Harry had an interesting response, "We will always wonder." The question was in reference to the romantic equation between the two singers. As per reports, the duo was in a relationship in 2012. They eventually broke up and have moved on as Harry is now dating actor Olivia Wilde, while Taylor is in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

Since parting ways, the two stars have maintained a cordial relationship with each other. Last year, the ex-couple were spotted speaking to each other at the 2021 Grammys. Taylor was one of the first people to stand up and applaud Harry when he was honoured with his first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. During the interview, Harry described his version of Daylight as being about an "infatuation" with someone. Instead of dropping any names, the singer likes to keep the suspense over his dating life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the singer will also be returning to New York for his 10-night performance at the Madison Square Garden between August 28 and September 21, which comes as a part of his Love On Tour.