Harshdeep Kaur Dedicates Hit Rabbi Shergill Song 'Tere Bin' To Her Father; Watch Video

Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur took to her Twitter handle earlier on Sunday and shared a beautiful video of herself singing the popular song 'Tere Bin' for her father Savinder Singh. Her soulful rendition of the Rabbi Shergill song has been stealing netizens' hearts along with the caption that the singer has written with the video. She has dedicated the song to her father as she revealed that the song had her in tears when she recorded it for him.

Have a look:

No one can love me like you do, Dad!

I got teary eyed when I recorded this song for you. I know it’s one of your favourites. The words are so wonderful & define what you mean to me. “Tere bin sanu soneya.. koi hor naiyo labna “@SavinderSohal

Original song #rabbishergill pic.twitter.com/YOA4zfzUWv — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2020

Read | Harshdeep Kaur thanks Shankar Mahadevan for being part of her project

The Dilbaro hitmaker had made headlines recently for another Punjabi song that she had recorded for her mother. She shared a video where she sang the prayer-like song as she reminisced the time spent with her mother. She revealed that her mother sung this song whenever she was scared. Moreover, Kaur dedicated it to the people around the world who are suffering because of coronavirus.

Taati Vaao Na Lagai, PaarBrahm Sarnaai…”

It means, “The hot winds cannot touch me; I am sheltered by the Divine.”



My mother sang it to me whenever I was scared..

Dedicating it to people around the world.. during this stressful time 🙏🏼



Recorded Live with my dear @Gulraj_Singh pic.twitter.com/lXi3pTbsvj — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) March 19, 2020

Read | Harshdeep Kaur: Everything you need to know about the Sufi singer

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan had expressed gratitude to Harshdeep after listening to her rendition of the popular song which reminded him of his mother Teji Bachchan. He became nostalgic and thanked her for the song that gave motivation along with much-needed strength and hope to overcome this hard phase.

Amitabh Bachchan thanked her and wrote, ''Thank you so much Harshdeep Ji .. brought back memories of my Mother, who sang this to me throughout my early years .. and when we shifted from Allahabad to Delhi, she drove herself with my brother and me in our car from Allahabad to Delhi , just reciting 'taati vaao na lagai .."

Read | Amitabh Bachchan reminisces his childhood as Harshdeep Kaur sings 'Taati Vaao Na Lagai'

Read | ‘Luka Chuppi’, other Dinesh Vijan films won’t release in Pakistan; Rekha Bhardwaj, Harshdeep Kaur cancel scheduled event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.