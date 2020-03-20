The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces His Childhood As Harshdeep Kaur Sings 'Taati Vaao Na Lagai'

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces his childhood as Harshdeep Kaur sings 'Taati Vaao Na Lagai'. He tells how his mother used to sing this prayer. Check his tweet

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media these days. He has been creating social awareness by asking his fans to take precautions and stay safe. Recently, he took to Twitter and shared a heart-warming post.

Bachchan expressed gratitude to the renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur. He became nostalgic and thanked her for reminding him of his mother Teji Bachchan. She gave motivation, much-needed strength and hope to overcome this hard phase.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Iconic And Superhit Dialogues From His 1980s' Movies

Also read: COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, Alia Share Tips As B-Town-Maha Govt Join Hands, Watch

Amitabh Bachchan thanks Harshdeep Kaur for bringing back memories

Harshdeep Kaur shared a beautiful video of her, where she is singing Taati Vaao Na Lagai. She garnered lots of praises for her soulful voice. Besides, Amitabh Bachchan also shared her video and  wrote that it reminded him of his mother. The actor revealed that his mother sang this song throughout his childhood. He added that when they shifted from Allahabad to Delhi, she drove herself with him and his younger brother, reciting the song. Amitabh Bachchan thanked her and wrote, ''Thank you so much Harshdeep Ji .. brought back memories of my Mother, who sang this to me throughout my early years .. and when we shifted from Allahabad to Delhi, she drove herself with my brother and me in our car from Allahabad to Delhi , just reciting 'taati vaao na lagai .." 

Harshdeep Kaur, who sang this prayer, also reminisced the time she shared with her mother. She revealed that her mother sung this song, whenever she was scared. Moreover, Kaur dedicated it to the people around the world, who are suffering because of coronavirus.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Inspirational Dialogues From His Movies 'Black', 'Baghban' & 'Waqt'

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Video Showing Unique Ways To Use A Lift Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
