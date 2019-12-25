Adele's Heartbreaking Songs That Reach Deep Within Your Heart

Adele is one of the best singers in the world. She originally hails from London. Her deep powerful voice never fails to penetrate the heart of her listeners. With every pitch of her sound, she gives goosebumps to her fans. The international star is well known all across the globe for her stupendous song that she sang for the James Bond movie, Skyfall, starring Daniel Craig. As Adele keeps surprising her fans with undoubtedly wondrous performances, here is the list of some of her many great heartbreak tracks that makes netizens feel the deeper emotions-

Adele's top heartbreaking songs of all time

Someone Like You

Someone Like You pierces the heart of the listener and can make anyone cry for their lost love. The line, "Sometimes it lasts in love, sometimes it hurts instead" where she takes the note higher sending shivers down the spine. The song is part of her album 21. The heartbreaking track is inspired by her broken relationship. It was the 3rd most downloaded songs in UK in 2015.

Hello

The English singer melts the heart with slow and soft songs. Adele makes her fans feel the pain of separation with every word she sings in melody. She takes the high note when she adorns the line " Hello from the other side." The track made many listeners sense the pain in her voice. The song is a part of the album 25. The video perfectly matches the feel of the song.

Rolling in the Deep

Another single from the album 21, Adele mixes the heartbreak song with upbeats and drums. She presents her feelings with strength in her voice and sang the song longer notes with an absolute hold on her vocals. The use of the piano makes it more engaging. The lyrics are poetic and filled with many breaking moments. An excellent song for a yearning heart longing for love and affection.

