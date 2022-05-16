Here's Why BTS' Jimin Agreed To Collaborate With Ha Sung Woon In 'Our Blues' OST With You

BTS' Jimin's debut OST 'With You' for K-drama 'Our Blues' broke several records after its release last month. The BTS member collaborated with his friend Ha Sung Woon for the project. Now, the musician's best friend has reportedly divulged interesting details about their collaborative track, revealing that Jimin initially refused to accept the project.

According to reports, Ha Sung Woon shared several details about the song.

Ha Sun Woon shares details of 'Our Blues' OST

Ha Sung Woon was asked by the OST's production team to get in touch with Jimin. Reportedly, the BTS band member was unsure about the project as he hadn't collaborated for any OST at the time. However, since he shares a close bond with Ha Sung Woon, he agreed to give it a try and that's how the talks of collaboration began.

The English translation of the Korean texts is reported to be, “Story on how I got to do the duet with Jimin. Actually, I was working on a duet for Our Blues with Punch Noona (sister). The production team asked if I can ask Jimin about it."

He further added, "I called him just in case he wants to do an OST but hasn’t gotten a chance, since the other members were doing OSTs too. He seemed to be not interested in doing OSTs YET, but then asked 'but am I doing it with you Hyung (elder brother)?' and I said no. Then he said, 'I want to try it if I do it with you Hyung!' So I told the production team about it. That's how we got to work together happily end."

Previously, as per Koreaboo, while talking about the making of 'Our Blues' OST, Ha Sung Woon shared that track has been in the making since last July. Woon stated, “The OST is the thing that I was excited about since last July. It’s a total emotional song."

The production company, Yum Nyam Entertainment, in its official statement also mentioned the compatibility between Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's voices.

"Jimin's sweet tone and Ha Sung Woon's charming deep voice made this song more radiant, and the fantastic harmony made the song even more beautiful," they said. The agency concluded its statement by explaining how the makers tried several versions of the musicians' voices to find the perfect fit for the series' track.

