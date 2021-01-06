Hilary Duff Reveals She Got Eye Infection After Getting Too Many 'COVID-19 Tests At Work'

Hilary Duff shared on January 4, 2021, that she endured severe pain due to an eye infection that was caused by taking too many COVID-19 tests. As per the reports by the outlet, eye infections have not been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health experts as a side effect for getting COVID tests done, thus it is unclear what caused her the eye infection.The Hollywood actor took to her Instagram handle and shared snippets from her 'trip to the hospital'.

Hilary Duff gets an eye infection after getting Coronavirus tests done

The star also shared one picture in a now-expired IG story, smiling as she held her young niece Fallon, in her arms. While sharing the shot, Hilary explained that she was not as happy as she seemed in the pictures. She revealed that her eye started looking weird and hurt her a lot. In another deleted-shot, she added that she took a short trip to the emergency room as she got an eye infection from getting too many COVID tests a6t work.

Hilary kept her fans updated about her health condition and shared another picture. She informed her fans and followers that her eye was fine and it needs antibiotics. Hilary is currently expecting her third child with hubby Matthew Koma. She is a mother of two children- son Luca Cruz Comrie (8 years) whom he shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie and a daughter Banks Violet Bair (2 years) with husband Matthew.

Hilary is popular for her roles in the TV series Lizzie McGuire as well as The Lizzie McGuire Movie. She has also appeared in films such as Agent Cody Banks, Cheaper by the Dozen, A Cinderella Story, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, War, Inc, Beauty and the Briefcase and many more. She married Canadian National Hockey League player Mike Comrie in August 2010. However, the duo parted ways in January 2014. Hilary has been dating songwriter Matthew Koma since January 2017. The couple announced about their first child in June 2018. They later got married in December 2019. On October 24, 2020, Hilary took to her Instagram handle and announced her third pregnancy.

