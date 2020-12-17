Hilary Duff Announces 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Being Shelved Due To Creative Differences

On Wednesday, December 16, actor Hilary Duff went on to announce a piece of unfortunate news for all the ardent fans of Lizzie McGuire that the reboot version of the classic cult coming-of-age series stands cancelled. The announcement comes after a public dispute between Duff and the studio giant Disney. It appears that the vision of the actor did not go down well with the makers, resulting in the entire project to be shelved.

While sharing the news, Hilary Duff wrote, “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen".

Hilary Duff also went on to address the reason why the Lizzie McGuire reboot version isn’t going to happen. According to her, she wanted the reboot version to be ‘honest’ and ‘authentic’. However, even after everyone tried their best to come up with a reboot film, but the ‘star didn’t align’.

I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.

As soon as Hilary informed the fans, it left everyone in a state of shock. Not only fans, but even celebrities including Sophie Turner and many others were left disappointed. One Instagram user also suggested Duff work on the reboot version without Disney and Duff quickly replied that the studio giant owns the series. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans and celebrities are reacting after the announcement:

