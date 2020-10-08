Himanshi Khurana Reveals She Is 'fit And Fine' As She Recovers From COVID-19; See Post

Recently, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she is now recovering from the novel coronavirus, after testing positive last week. Himanshi Khurana shared a picture of herself, which features the actor dressed in a pink striped nightdress. Take a look at Himanshi’s post.

Himanshi Khurana's post

In her caption, Himanshi Khurrana thanked her fans for their love and support. More so, the actor revealed that she is ‘fit and fine’ now. Soon after Himanshi shared her health update on social media, fans of the former Bigg Boss contestant rushed to the comment section and expressed their happiness over the news. Some fans also asked her to be safe and mentioned that they missed her a lot. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans react

In a lengthy post last month, Khurana revealed that she might have contracted the virus after attending a farmers' protest in Punjab. In her note, she also requested those people, who came in contact with her and fans to take safety precautions seriously. The actor also revealed that she got herself tested for the infection, after the protest, as she was about to return to her work. Take a look at Himanshi’s post:

Himanshi on the work front

Himanshi made her debut in the music industry with the much-loved song Jodi - Big Day Party. Later in her career, the actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed Punjabi movie, Sadda Haq. In Bollywood, Himanshi was seen in Jeet Lengey Jahaan, which released in 2012.

The actor made her television debut with the 13th season of the much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss. Produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18, Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game, which has been extended into seven individual languages spoken in India. Bigg Boss was first aired in Hindi through the Sony channel, however, the show later shifted to Colors TV channel. Actor Salman Khan has been hosting the show for the past 10 years.

(Image credits: Himanshi Khurana's Instagram)

