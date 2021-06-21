Himesh Reshammiya Celebrates 'Surroor 2021' Title Track Crossing 50 MN Views On YouTube

Playback singer Himesh Reshammiya recently released the title track of his new album Surroor 2021. The song has become a huge hit among the audience and is breaking new records every day. Recently, Himesh took to Instagram to share exciting news regarding the song breaking another record.

Himesh Reshammiya expresses his gratitude on Surroor 2021 title track crossing 50 million views

Himesh Reshammiya took to Instagram to share a clip announcing that the title track of his album Surroor 2021, has crossed 50 million views on YouTube. He even added that the song has crossed 5 million audio streams in few days across major music streaming platforms. Furthermore, Himesh thanked everyone for their support. Himesh also added that he will be announcing the release date of a new upcoming song from the album. Himesh revealed that the upcoming song is sung by Indian Idol contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Take a look at his posts below.

Netizens showered immense love on Himesh Reshammiya’s post. Several users congratulated him while several others praised the song. Some users also showered love with emojis. One of the users even called Himesh a 'king' in the comments section. Check out the comments below.

The Surroor 2021 title track marks the return of Himesh Reshammiya to the world of music after a long hiatus. Surroor 2021 album's title track according to the description given on Himesh Reshammiya's Youtube channel, is a song about the intoxication of love that resonates in every heart and every lover who has been in true love. The song is composed, written, and sung by Himesh Reshammiya himself and the music video features Himesh and Uditi Singh. Previously, Himesh announced that more songs from this album will be releasing in the month of July.

The album is inspired by the song Tera Surroor, which was from the album of the movie Aap Ka Suroor, released in the year 2007. The film featured Himesh Reshammiya, Hansika Motwani, and Malika Sherawat in crucial roles. The film revolved around an Indian rock star who gets arrested in a foreign country for the murder of a journalist. With no one to help, he tries to break out of jail and has to win back the lost love of his life. The film was directed by Prashant Chadha.

