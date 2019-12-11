Himesh Reshammiya Retorts Angrily When Asked About Ranu Mondal's Viral Fake Pic, Read Here

Himesh Reshammiya is a well-known personality of Bollywood. He is a producer, music composer, actor, music director, singer, and TV series judge. He has been working in Bollywood for twenty years now.

READ: Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy And Heer Gets A New Release Date; Details Inside

Himesh reacts

At an event, Himesh Reshammiya was asked to comment on Ranu Mondal's fake picture. To which, he said that he is not her manager and so he does not know why he's being asked about her. Talking about giving breaks to people in the music industry, Himesh said that Ranu isn't the only one he has launched. The singer revealed that he has also given a break to popular singers like Palak Mucchal, Darshan, Aryan. When asked whether Himesh will give Ranu a chance to sing for him again, Himesh said that he will speak to other music directors and producers to give Ranu, a chance because she has a really good voice. The singer, however, dodged questions on Ranu being a regular subject to trolls.

READ: Himesh Reshammiya Starrer Happy Hardy And Heer Gets A Release Date

Watch the video below:

Ranu was first heard singing Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai on the platforms of the railway station in Kolkata. As the video went viral music director, Himesh launched her as a playback singer in the Bollywood industry. Ranu also went on to record an episode of Superstar Singer. Ranu reportedly came from a very good background but the luck was not in her hands. She was only six months when she got separated from her family and was raised by her grandmother and life was not easy. She had been lonely for a long time and also struggled with faith in God. Ranu loved singing but she never got a chance to sing. She also used to learn singing by listening to Lata Mangeshkar's music on the radio and cassettes

READ: Himesh Reshammiya Clarifies Saying, "I Am Absolutely Fine", After His Car Meets With An Accident; Reveals He Wasn't Inside

READ: Himesh Reshammiya Set To Announce 4 Films As An Actor, Buys Rights For Story Of Army Officer Bishnu Shrestha Who Fought Off Armed Train Robbers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.