Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy And Heer Gets A New Release Date; Details Inside

Himesh Reshammiya is gearing up for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer. After the epic music success of the film's music, the makers had announced that the trailer of this love story will be released at promotional concerts which will be held across 12 cities. This is the first time that a film will be promoted through concerts. According to sources, the trailer will be released this month. It has also been reported that the release date of Happy Hardy and Heer, which was earlier supposed to open up on January 3, 2020, has been moved to January 31.

Himesh Reshammiya explains the delay in the film's release:

Himesh Reshammiya recently did an interview with a leading media portal where he discussed a range of topics. Speaking of his upcoming film, Himesh said that he had to make a lot of adjustments to the promotion dates (of the movie), since becoming a judge on a musical show. He added that his music has received fabulous feedback from the fans and is growing with every day. He also revealed that his team has been planning to do more concerts across the country for which they required more dates. This prompted the decision to move the release date to January 31.

The film has managed to create a huge wave across the country and the fans are going gaga at the concerts happening all over India. The movie features songs like Teri meri Kahani and Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0, which is an updated version of the 2006 hit song Ashiqui Mein Teri. The songs have been voiced by the Internet sensation Ranu Mondal, who gained massive popularity earlier this year after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai went viral on social media.

Happy Hardy and Heer - Cast and other details

Happy Hardy and Heer is a romantic comedy. The film features Sonia Mann in a pivotal role. Directed by Raka and produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Mankachand, the movie is slated to release on January 31 next year.

