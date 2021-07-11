Himesh Reshammiya Set To Launch 'Indian Idol' 12 Contestant Mohd Danish After Sawai Bhat

Singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya has brought another album in his name. This time, the Aapka Suroor singer titled the album Himesh Ke Dil Se. He has even planned to launch some new talents in his album. The first one was the Indian Idol contestant Sawai Bhat. The music composer recently announced that he would be launching another Indian Idol contestant Mohammad Danish.

Himesh Reshammiya launches Mohd Danish

Himesh Reshammiya recently took to his Instagram handle to make an announcement. He posted a photo with Mohd Danish from the sets of Indian Idol. In the caption, he wrote, "Thanks a lot for all the back to back blockbusters, launching another V talented singer @mohd.danish.official for the 2 nd song from my hit album Himesh Ke Dil Se composed by me, will announce the release date soon, give it all your love ❤️".

Himesh Reshammiya on launching Mohd Danish

Talking to ANI, Himesh Reshammiya expressed how Danish has impressed him with his singing. He said, "Danish has sung exceptionally well and people will be very happy to see a new singer perform like a veteran in this song". Reportedly, Danish's song would be a heartbreak track, which is penned by Sameer Anjana. Himesh Reshammiya further said, "I am extremely satisfied with his singing just the way Pawandeep and Arunita or Sawai Bhat sang my compositions and delivered beautifully and I am humbled to know that all their songs have done very well.". The release date of Danish's song has not been announced yet.

Himesh Reshammiya launches Sawai Bhat

Himesh Reshammiya chose the Indian Idol singer Sawai Bhat for the first song of his album Himesh Ke Dil Se. On Friday, July 2, Himesh Reshammiya took to his Instagram handle to announce the release of his new song Sanseinn. He also mentioned that Sawai Bhat has sung the song and wrote, "After the super success of surroor 2021 title track from the album Surroor 2021 with 57 million views and 15 million audio streams in few days and 13 million views and 2 million audio streams fir tere Bagairr from the album moods with melodies I will be releasing the first song #Sanseinn from my my next album as composer Himesh Ke Dil Se for my music label @himeshreshammiyamelodies , the song is sung by the talented @sawai.bhatt.". He further wrote, "give it all your love , song will be out Tom at 1 pm ❤️❤️".

IMAGE: HIMESH RESHAMMIYA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.