Honey Singh Performs Rap Song 'Loca' In Latest TikTok Video, Fans Say 'Old Honey Is Back'

Yo Yo Honey Singh is considered as one of the first artists to have modernised Indian music with off-beat western tempos. Famous for his work in films like Cocktail, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Chennai Express, the singer has come a long way in Bollywood, delivering a wide range of successful chartbusters throughout his illustrious career. Earlier in 2020, Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is famous for his songs like Chandigarh: Karran Jesbir ft. Yo-Yo Honey Singh, released a new track and garnered a very positive response from fans across the country. Recently, the singer shared a TikTok video on his social media handle, as he performed to this song. Here are the details.

Honey performs a rap

Honey Singh took to his social media handle to share a TikTok video, featuring himself, as he performed to his much-loved chartbuster, Loca. As seen in the video shared by Honey Singh, the singer can be seen rapping to the tunes of Loca, donning a sleeveless black corduroy tee, which is paired with a pair of comfortable trousers. Accessorising his look with a pair of red-framed shades, the singer is seen sporting a cap. Take a look:

Since the video was posted online, fans, who have been missing Honey Singh on digital platforms for a long time, showered praises on the singer and appreciated his fitness. A lot of them lauded were pleased to witness him with his 'old look'. Take a look:

All about Loca

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh released a new track, Loca and garnered a positive response from fans across the country. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Ben Peters, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Loca marks the artist's first song of the year 2020. Composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur, the lyrics of the party anthem are crafted by Lil Golu and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

