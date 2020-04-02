After Chess, Sharad Pawar's Latest Coronavirus Lockdown Activity Has A Ramnavami Link

Following the 21-day lockdown announcement by PM Modi, even politicians across the spectrum were forced to retreat from their political activities and isolate themselves in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Isolating with his family, NCP patron Sharad Pawar, in a recent video was seen listening to Geet Ramayan on Thursday morning.

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule, on Thursday morning, shared a video of her father listening to Geet Ramayan on Instagram. In the video, Sharad Pawar could be seen grooving to the music on the day of Ramnavmi.

Previously, on March 25, Supriya Sule posted a video on Instagram wherein her father could be seen engrossed in a game of chess with her and her daughter Revati. Supriya, NCP MP from Baramati, said it is never easy to play chess with her father. "He defeated me and my daughter within a few minutes. We are reading books, spending time with family. You too stay at home and be safe," she told her Instagram followers.

Politicians in isolation

Amid the coronavirus gloom and the nationwide 21-day lockdown, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who raised the chant of "Go Corona Go", is using the time to improve his fitness by cycling and meditating. The 60-year-old Republican Party of India (A) leader, who lives in the 'Samvidhan' bungalow in suburban Bandra, is also devoting his time to reading and playing with his teenage son.

"My daily routine includes walking, cycling, meditation for half-an-hour and reading. I also don't miss the daily news briefings," Athawale said. "I am also playing games regularly with my son Jeet during the lockdown. After a long time, I could find time for him," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut was seen playing harmonium during the lockdown. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that he was keeping himself busy by gardening. He said, "I used to do this. But after the gardeners sent home, I am taking care of the kitchen garden myself."



