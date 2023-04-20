Honey Singh Reacts To Kidnapping, Assault Allegations From Event Organiser

Rapper and Bollywood singer Honey Singh reacted to allegations made against him in a police complaint. An event organiser accused Singh and his associates of kidnapping, assaulting and keeping him captive. The complainant demanded Singh's arrest. In his reposnse, shared in a note on Instagram on Thursday, Singh said that all the allegations and the complaint against him are baseless.

Singh took to Instagram and released an official statement in the light of recent allegations against him. Denying the accusations, the Lungi Dance singer said that there is no connection between his company and the complainant. He also added that his event was organised by another agnecy and not by the complainant. Singh concluded by saying that his legal team is planning to file a defamation case against the accuser.

“The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless," said Honey Singh in the post. He added, "There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe, which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for. Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My legal team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants.” Check out the post below.

Honey Singh on India tour

On the work front, Singh has recently released two songs: Can't Find Me and Naagan, which have got millions of views on YouTube. He has been on an India tour, titled Honey 3.0 tour, performing shows in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderbad, Delhi, Jaipur, Raipur and other cities. A documentary film on the life of hip hop artist is set to arrive on OTT. It is backed by Oscar-winner Guneet Monga.