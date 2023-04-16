Honey Singh On His Songs Being Called 'misogynistic': People Are Too Sensitive

Honey Singh, who was on a break of over seven years due to his physical and mental health, has returned with a new album titled Honey 3.0. While it is being considered his comeback in the industry, many have already opposed his songs for allegedly being misogynistic. The rapper-singer has finally opened up about his songs and the controversies around them.

Honey Singh on people giving him labels

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Honey Singh opened up about the labels he used to get for his songs like him being a drug addict or his songs being misogynist. The Blue Eyes singer said, “agar main misogyny karta toh koi apni beti ki shaadi mein bulaate mujhe” (If my songs are misogynist would someone call me at their daughter’s wedding). He also added that in the last 15 years, he has been invited to many weddings and all guests at the weddings have enjoyed his songs.

Honey Singh songs draw criticism

Adding to his songs being labelled misogynist, Honey Singh claimed that he has performed at weddings where “aunties” have come up and asked him to dance with them to his song, Aunty Police Bula Legi. He said any lyrics he writes in his songs are not intentional. He added that people would not have listened to his songs if they were offensive.

Honey Singh says people have become sensitive

He also addressed the recent criticisms of the lyrics in his song. He said that the outrage primarily comes on the Internet where people have become vigilantes. He also mentioned a few songs from 1990s Bollywood movies mentioning that the songs had various innuendos but no one ever criticised them. Honey Singh is of the opinion that “People have become more sensitive, the more they are reading,” and he also says that people have been taking his songs the wrong way.

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga to produce Honey Singh's documentary

Honey Singh has been absent from making music since 2015. The singer took a break citing his unwell physical and mental health. However, gradually he is returning to work with live shows, new album releases and his own documentary. Reportdly, the maker of the Oscar award-winning movie The Elephant Whisperers, Guneet Monga, is in the works for a Netflix documentary on Honey Singh that will probably address his many controversies.