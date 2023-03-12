Honey Singh Shakes A Leg With Cleaning Staff At Jaipur Concert | WATCH

A video of Yo Yo Honey Singh has been going viral on social media in which the singer-rapper danced with the cleaning staff during his concert. Ahead of his album Honey 3.0 release, Honey was in Jaipur as part of his music tour.

In the clip, the rapper was dressed in a black sleeveless T-shirt and denim. When a helper came on stage to clean the confetti, he danced with him on stage and continued to sing. The young man joined in and grooved with the broom in his hand. Then, as the rapper energetically sang his hit song Love Dose, the man threw the broom away and displayed some impressive dance moves.

Check out the video here.

Yo Yo Honey Singh on his bipolar disorder

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who took a break from work between 2015 and 2018 due to mental health issues, recently announced his return with the release of Honey 3.0. He also kickstarted a music tour in India.

The singer recently opened up on dealing with bipolar disorder. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he said, "When I fell ill a lot of things were going on in life. I had the SLAM tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I had worked on a Star Plus project (Raw Star), I chose its name. I designed it for a year. When the show started, a lot of work was there. I was also doing a Punjabi film. A lot of things were happening. When I collapsed, when I had bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms on the set of Raw Star, maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein, kuch hogaya hai. Mereko isko theek karne do (I said there is some problem in my brain, something has happened. I want to fix it)."

Honey Singh started his career in 2003 as a recording artist and later became a bhangra and hip hop producer. In 2011, he made his musical debut in Bollywood with Shakal Par Mat Jaa. The singer rose to fame with his songs, Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes, and Dheere Dheere among others.