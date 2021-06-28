Huma Qureshi Shares Post Thanking Her Fans For 'all The Love' On Surpassing 4M Followers

After appearing in her first-ever Hollywood film, i.e. Army of the Dead, and basking in praises for her exemplary performance in SonyLIV's Maharani web series, Huma Qureshi recently celebrated yet another milestone on social media. The Jolly LLB 2 star has crossed a whopping 4 million followers on Instagram. Thus, to celebrate the special occasion, she took a stroll down memory lane and shared glimpses of her favourite film characters from the past on Instagram to thank for "all the love".

Actor Huma Qureshi has several reasons to celebrate lately. From observing nine successful years of her iconic Bollywood film Gangs of Wasseypur to gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, titled Bell Bottom, the 34-year-old actor's social media feed has been all-things good. Now, Huma has added yet another feather in her cap as her follower base on Instagram has surpassed an astounding 4 million.

To mark the occasion, the beloved sister of Saqib Saleem took to her Instagram handle to share a collage of her characters' photographs from her previous films. Huma Qureshi's photos in her latest IG post included stills of her characters from her newly-released ventures Army of the Dead and Maharani to stills from 2012's Gangs of Wasseypur and 2013's Ek Thi Daayan among others. Along with posting the picture collage on Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you for all the love #4million #strong #love #gratitude #blessed".

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi has been in the news for quite some time now as the announcement about her appearance in the Dave Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead had created a lot of buzz on social media. However, her brief stint in Zack Snyder's zombie heist film as "Geeta" couldn't manage to impress the majority of viewers. On the other hand, Huma as a fierce politician Rani Bharti in Subhash Kapoor's political thriller Maharani garnered heaps of compliments from the masses and critics alike. She essayed the role of Bihar's Chief Minister in this SonyLIV series, which is somewhat inspired by what happened in the eastern state back in the 1990s when former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav made wife Rabri Devi his successor to run the government.

