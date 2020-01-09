Iconic Johnny Cash Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away

Johnny Cash, born in Kingsland, made music that spanned over several genres that included Country music, rock and roll, folk, blues, and gospel. For his extraordinary music, he received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, in 1999. In 2005, Hollywood paid a tribute to the artist, with the release of a romantic biopic, which featured Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon in the lead role, and it revolved around the early life of Cash, and his ascent into country music. The artist has given several hit songs to the music industry. Here are the most iconic Johnny Cash songs.

Hurt

Originally written and performed by Nine Inch Nails, Johnny Cash remade it and decided to change just one line of the song, which reflected his Christian faith. Johnny released his version of the song with the release of his album American IV: The Man Comes Around, and it went on to be one of his most iconic songs.

It reflected his addiction issues and his apparent suicidal thoughts. The video of the song was released by the official YouTube channel of Cash and has garnered over 249 thousand likes by the fans. Here is the video.

You Are My Sunshine

You Are My Sunshine is one of his most famous songs. It was released in Unearthed 3: Redemption Songs and is produced by Rick Rubin. The song is about love, specifically about the love that is lost, and heartbreak. Fans of the artist consider this song to be one of his best songs. Here is a link to the song.

Cocaine Blues

Johnny Cash performed this song at the Folsom State Prison, on January 1968. Cash's Folsom Prison Performance of Cocaine Blues was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in the 2005 Cash biographical film Walk the Line. This song is one of his best hits and has garnered him a lot of praise. Here is the song:

