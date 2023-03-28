IHeartRadio Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Win Big, Check Full List Of Winners

iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony was held at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (March 27). Taylor Swift led the night with 5 wins including Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Sample, Best Pop Album, TikTok Bop of the Year and Innovator Award. Harry Styles came close as he bagged three awards in Artist of the Year, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency categories. His photographer Lloyd Wakefield also won in the Favorite Tour Photographer category.

Pink also won the Icon Award during the event for “her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”

Among the artists that took the stage Monday night were Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Wendy Long, Cody Johnson, and Coldplay.

Check out the full list of winners:

Song of the Year

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Imagine Dragons

Best Collaboration

Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Most Played Artist

Doja Cat

Best New Pop Artist

Jax

Best Pop Album

Taylor Swift

Country Song of the Year

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist

Cody Johnson

Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Tems, Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

WAIT FOR U – Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

GloRilla, Latto

R&B Song of the Year

I Hate U- SZA

R&B Artist of the Year

Muni Long

Best New R&B Artist

Muni Long

Alternative Song of the Year

Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)- Imagine Dragons

Alternative Artist of the Year

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock)

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Rock Song of the Year

Black Summer- Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rock Artist of the Year

Papa Roach

Best Lyrics: Socially Voted Category

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: Socially Voted Category

Yet To Come – BTS

Best Fan Army: Socially Voted Category

BTSArmy- BTS

Social Star Award: Socially Voted Category

JVKE

Favorite Tour Photographer: Socially Voted Category

Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield

TikTok Bop of the Year: Socially Voted Category

Bejeweled- Taylor Swift

Favorite Documentary: Socially Voted Category

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – Selena Gomez

Favorite Tour Style: Socially Voted Category

Harry Styles

Favorite Residency: Socially Voted Category

Love On Tour – Harry Styles

Favorite Use of a Sample: Socially Voted Category

Taylor Swift’s Question…? – sampled Taylor Swift’s Out Of The Woods