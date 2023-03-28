Last Updated:

IHeartRadio Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Win Big, Check Full List Of Winners

Taylor Swift led the night with 5 wins including Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Sample, Best Pop Album, TikTok Bop of the Year and Innovator Award.

Music
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
iHeartRadio Music Awards

Image: AP


iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony was held at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (March 27). Taylor Swift led the night with 5 wins including Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Sample, Best Pop Album, TikTok Bop of the Year and Innovator Award. Harry Styles came close as he bagged three awards in Artist of the Year, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency categories. His photographer Lloyd Wakefield also won in the Favorite Tour Photographer category. 

Pink also won the Icon Award during the event for “her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”

Among the artists that took the stage Monday night were Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Wendy Long, Cody Johnson, and Coldplay.

Check out the full list of winners: 

Song of the Year 

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

 

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles

 

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Imagine Dragons

 

Best Collaboration

Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

 

Most Played Artist

Doja Cat 

 

Best New Pop Artist

Jax 

 

Best Pop Album

Taylor Swift

 

Country Song of the Year 

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

 

Country Artist of the Year 

Morgan Wallen

 

Best New Country Artist

Cody Johnson

 

Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Tems, Wizkid

 

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

WAIT FOR U – Future ft. Drake & Tems

 

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

 

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

GloRilla, Latto 

 

R&B Song of the Year

I Hate U- SZA

 

R&B Artist of the Year

Muni Long

 

Best New R&B Artist

Muni Long

 

Alternative Song of the Year

Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)- Imagine Dragons

 

Alternative Artist of the Year 

Red Hot Chili Peppers

 

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock)

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

 

Rock Song of the Year

Black Summer- Red Hot Chili Peppers 

       

Rock Artist of the Year

Papa Roach

 

Best Lyrics: Socially Voted Category

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift    

 

Best Music Video: Socially Voted Category

Yet To Come – BTS         

 

Best Fan Army: Socially Voted Category

BTSArmy- BTS 

 

Social Star Award: Socially Voted Category

JVKE 

 

Favorite Tour Photographer: Socially Voted Category

Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield

 

TikTok Bop of the Year: Socially Voted Category

Bejeweled- Taylor Swift 

 

Favorite Documentary: Socially Voted Category

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – Selena Gomez

 

Favorite Tour Style: Socially Voted Category

Harry Styles

 

Favorite Residency: Socially Voted Category

Love On Tour – Harry Styles

 

Favorite Use of a Sample: Socially Voted Category

Taylor Swift’s Question…? – sampled Taylor Swift’s Out Of The Woods

First Published:
COMMENT