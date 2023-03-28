IHeartRadio Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Win Big, Check Full List Of Winners

Quick links:
Image: AP
iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony was held at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (March 27). Taylor Swift led the night with 5 wins including Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Sample, Best Pop Album, TikTok Bop of the Year and Innovator Award. Harry Styles came close as he bagged three awards in Artist of the Year, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency categories. His photographer Lloyd Wakefield also won in the Favorite Tour Photographer category.
Pink also won the Icon Award during the event for “her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”
Among the artists that took the stage Monday night were Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Wendy Long, Cody Johnson, and Coldplay.
Check out the full list of winners:
Song of the Year
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Imagine Dragons
Best Collaboration
Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Most Played Artist
Doja Cat
Best New Pop Artist
Jax
Best Pop Album
Taylor Swift
Country Song of the Year
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year
Morgan Wallen
Best New Country Artist
Cody Johnson
Afrobeats Artist of the Year
Tems, Wizkid
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
WAIT FOR U – Future ft. Drake & Tems
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
GloRilla, Latto
R&B Song of the Year
I Hate U- SZA
R&B Artist of the Year
Muni Long
Best New R&B Artist
Muni Long
Alternative Song of the Year
Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)- Imagine Dragons
Alternative Artist of the Year
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock)
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Rock Song of the Year
Black Summer- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Rock Artist of the Year
Papa Roach
Best Lyrics: Socially Voted Category
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: Socially Voted Category
Yet To Come – BTS
Best Fan Army: Socially Voted Category
BTSArmy- BTS
Social Star Award: Socially Voted Category
JVKE
Favorite Tour Photographer: Socially Voted Category
Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield
TikTok Bop of the Year: Socially Voted Category
Bejeweled- Taylor Swift
Favorite Documentary: Socially Voted Category
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – Selena Gomez
Favorite Tour Style: Socially Voted Category
Harry Styles
Favorite Residency: Socially Voted Category
Love On Tour – Harry Styles
Favorite Use of a Sample: Socially Voted Category
Taylor Swift’s Question…? – sampled Taylor Swift’s Out Of The Woods