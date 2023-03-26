Harry Styles And Emily Ratajkowski Spark Dating Rumours With Viral Kissing Video

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski sparked dating rumours after they were spotted kissing on a street in Tokyo, Japan. The musician is in the city for his Love on Tour concert and the model reportedly joined him. Harry and Emily appeared quite close and a video of them sharing a kiss while leaning against a car has gone viral.

In the clip, the As It Was singer sported a casual look comprising of a white shirt, trousers and a jacket. Meanwhile, Emily opted for a dress and paired it with a pink puffer jacket. In another video being circulated online, the duo was spotted sharing an intimate moment while dancing on the side of the street. They danced without a care in the world and seemingly enjoyed each other's company. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

🚨 Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski passionately making out 🚨

pic.twitter.com/T0hnfmprlN — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) March 26, 2023

more of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski dancing in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/CJTOg5Yjc2 — comfort harry (@harryslittles) March 26, 2023

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski's dating life

Harry Styles has always been private about his dating life. However, the singer has dated stars like Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift in the past. He was last linked with director-actress Olivia Wilde. They ex-couple first met on Don't Worry Darling film set in 2020. A year later, they attended a wedding and were photograpphed holding hands. They split up in 2022 after dating for two years.

Meanwhile, Emily had filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard back in 2022. Since then, her name has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt, Eric Andre and DJ Orazio Rispo. In her podcast High Low, she said, "I do think that there is this kind of thing of any time I'm seen with somebody, people are like, 'Oh, they're in a relationship' and it's like, 'What if I'm just spending time with somebody?"