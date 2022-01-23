IKON Members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong & Donghyuk Test Positive For COVID With Mild Symptoms

The cases of the novel coronavirus have been surging rapidly in the past couple of weeks with the threat of the new variant, Omicron, looming at large. After K-pop bands like BTS' members tested positive for the virus, another popular band called iKON's three members have been revealed to have contracted the deadly virus. Members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk are reportedly under isolation after their diagnosis and experiencing mild symptoms.

As per Soompi, iKON's agency, YG Entertainment, issued a statement to inform fans about singers Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk's diagnosis and share a health update on them. The statement began, ''This is YG Entertainment. iKON members Kim Jinhwan, Song Yunhyeong, and Kim Donghyuk were diagnosed with COVID-19 today (i.e January 23). On January 22, they experienced mild cold symptoms, so they used COVID-19 self-test kits to test themselves, and their initial results were positive,''

The band released their latest digital single called Why Why Why in March last year and fans had been waiting for their comeback for a long time. However, they will have to wait much longer as the band has decided to halt their activities following the diagnosis. The statement further read, ''Afterwards, all of the iKON members immediately halted their scheduled activities and underwent PCR testing, and while individually isolating themselves in self-quarantine,''

The rest of the members have reportedly tested negative as they continued, ''Bobby, Koo Junhoe, and Jung Chanwoo’s results came back negative, and the remaining three members were ultimately confirmed to have COVID-19.'' They added, ''We will be unsparing in our support of not only Kim Jinhwan, Song Yunhyeong, and Kim Donghyuk’s speedy recovery, but also the health and safety of all our artists.''

The statement concluded with, ''Additionally, we will diligently cooperate with health authorities’ epidemiological surveillance while taking all measures necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If there are any changes to the situation in the future, we will inform you as quickly as possible.''

Fans were quick to send love and support to the Love Scenario singers as they flooded the social media with well-wishes for them. They also extended their support to the other members who tested negative.

Yes, iKONIC want a comeback, but iKON's health is more important. We will wait for you iKON! Praying for your fast recovery Jinhwan, Donghyuk, and Yunhyeong🙏#GetwellsooniKON #iKON @YG_iKONIC pic.twitter.com/Azi8aP1fsv — K (@6114girl) January 23, 2022

Image: Twitter/@chanssari