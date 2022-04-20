Ilaiyaraaja Summoned By Chennai GST Authorities For Alleged Non-payment Of Taxes

Ilaiyaraaja landed in trouble with the Chennai tax authorities and was issued two summons over the past two months, it has emerged. The development came amid the legendary music composer making headlines for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to late Dr BR Ambedkar in the foreword of a book.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee was issued notices by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence Chennai Zonal Unit over non-payment of tax.

Ilaiyaraaja summoned by Chennai GST authorities for non-payment of taxes

As per reports, Ilaiyaraaja was issued summons by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence Chennai Zonal Unit on February 28 to appear before the unit on March 19 at 11 AM. The 78-year-old was reported to have skipped the summons, and thus another summons notice was issued to him.

The second notice issued to him on March 21 has also surfaced. In the letter signed by the senior intelligence officer, Ilaiyaraaja was asked to appear before the authorities on March 28 at 11 PM to 'submit the documents', as per the notice.

As per the notice, the summons were issued against him to 'give evidence, and/or producing the details/documents' in 'possession, custody or control in respect of an inquiry being held by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence, Chennai Zonal Unit, in connection with the non-payment of tax.'

The notice was issued as per Section 14 of the Central Excise Act, 1944, Section 83 of the Finance Act, 1994 and Section 70 with Section 174 (2) of the Goods and Services Tax, 2017.

"The inquiry proceedings under the above Summon shall be a 'judicial proceeding' within the meaning of Section 193 and Section 228 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Non-compliance of this summons is an offence under Section 174 and Section 175 of the Indian Penal Code," the summons had further read.

There is no clarity yet on whether the Ilamai Edho Edho artiste made an appearance or another summons was issued against him.

Ilaiyaraaja sparks controversy with PM Modi-Ambedkar comparison

Ilayaraaja, in the foreword of the book Ambedkar & Modi, Reformer's Ideas, Performer's Implementation, mentioned the two leaders in the same breath for rising from socially disempowered sections of the society, and credited them for believing in action than thought exercises. The five-time National Award-winner added that PM Modi government's initiatives in banning of triple talaq and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' were campaigns that Ambedkar 'would be proud of.'

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda slammed the criticism for Ilaiyaraaja, and said, "Elements aligned to the ruling party in the State have left no stone unturned in verbally lynching, smearing and humiliating one of India's tallest music maestro just because he has views not palatable to one political party and their allies. Is this democratic? One can have different views and yet co-exist happily but why take to insults?"