'Illegal Weapon' Singer Jasmine Sandlas Starts A Meme-fest With Pav Dharia

Jasmine Sandlas, the Illegal Weapon song's performer is a popular playback singer, television personality, and songwriter best known for her work in the Punjabi industry. In Bollywood, the singer last recorded the 2.0 version of her original Punjabi song Illegal Weapon. The song was featured in Street Dancer 3D.

Recently, Jasmine Sandlas started a meme with fellow artist, Pav Dharia. She shared an Instagram post, where the face of Pav Dharia was Photoshopped on a pav bhaji plate. Jasmine Sandlas captioned the post saying, "This is just the beginning. Let the memes begin @pavdharia 😂". Check out Jasmine's Instagram post -

Jasmine Sandlas' meme on Pav Dharia

Post Jasmine Sandlas' hilarious post, fans are seen going gaga over the Photoshopped meme of Pav Dharia. Within hours, the picture gained over 25k likes and hundreds of comments. However, we haven't yet seen Pav Dharia responding to Jasmine Sandlas' quirky meme post on him. Well, it would be exciting to see what Pav has to say and if he will have a comeback to the meme.

On the industrial front, the Illegal Weapon singer recently launched the video song of her latest track, Ik Main Kudi Punjabi. Jasmine Sandlas shared an Instagram post announcing the video song release. However, the official soundtrack was released a few days back. Within hours of the video song's release, it has gained over 17k views on YouTube. And Ik Main Kudi Punjabi's original track has received 100 million-plus views.

The song features Jasmine resembling the famous singers she took singing inspiration from. From Alisha Chinai to Falguni Pathak, she has tried it all. Check out the song -

