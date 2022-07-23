In The Soop Friendcation: BTS' V Gets Nickname By Park Seo-joon; Here's How Former Reacts

On July 22, the much-anticipated show In The SOOP: Friendcation began airing on Disney+ and JTBC which gave glimpses of Wooga Squad members Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, Park Hyung Sik and more have some fun conversations. BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung has always been one of the most popular members of the Wooga Squad, which also includes Peakboy, Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik and Park Hyung-Sik.

The first episode of the travel variety show starring the Wooga Squad members aired on Friday and fans are already going gaga over the bond they share. Featuring several adorable moments, the episode saw the Wooga Squad giving a sneak peek at the activities they wished to do during the four-day vacay, and the road trip the members took to their forest stay. Netizens are going frenzy over one of the activities where Park Seo-Joon was seen giving a nickname to BTS' V.

During one of the games, the Parasite fame actor noticed that they all were wearing matching outfits after which he decided to give a nickname to his Wooga Squad members. While calling himself ‘clown’, he termed Paekboy as ‘The Gaint’ due to his tall height and gave the Wooga Squad maknae the nickname 'World Star'. Soon after that Taehyung smiled ear to ear and the fans couldn't stop reacting over the same.

Park Seo-Joon calls BTS' V 'World Star'

A fan wrote, "The funny description they gave to squad Wooga introduced themselves Park Seokjoon - Dad Peakboy - Wild Daughter Choi Wooshik - Leader of The Younger Park Hyunshik - Mom Taehyung - cute youngest sibling", another fan commented, "Only 3 of the guys could make the start of the trip. They all had the same sweats so they decided to add nicknames on them. Seo-Joon wanted “Clown,” “Giant” for Peakboy & they chose “World Star” for Taehyung. They’re so freaking funny!"

The first episode of In the Soop Friendcation saw V, Park Seo-Joon and Peakboy as they went to their accommodation followed by the trio going to shop for groceries. Seo-Joon became a chef for the evening for his friends after which they all play several games together.

