Independence Day 2021: Add These Patriotic Bollywood Songs To Your Playlist Now

On August 15 this year, India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day. Amid the pandemic, citizens will celebrate the auspicious day from the comfort of their home. If you're looking to make your very own Independence Day playlist, here’s a list of patriotic songs that Bollywood has given us.

1. Ae Watan

Ae Watan is a song from the 2018 Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi. The much-loved Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. The song was composed by the iconic trio, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and the lyrics were written by Gulzar. The song will certainly evoke feelings of patriotism among listeners on the 74th Independence Day of the country.

2. Bharat Ki Beti

This number is from Netflix’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role as an IAF pilot. Arijit Singh sang the soulful song, while it was produced by Amit Trivedi. It is the perfect addition to an Independence Day playlist.

3. Desh Mere

This song is from Ajay Devgn’s most recent film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Manoj Muntashir penned down the lyrics of this patriotic song, while Arko gave the song its music. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

4. Rang De Basanti

If you're looking for patriotic songs from Bollywood, this number is sure to be an Independence Day favourite. This title track of the famous film, Rang De Basanti, was sung by Daler Mehndi. The film’s music was taken on by AR Rahman and starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

5. Teri Mitti

This soulful number is from Akshay Kumar's film Kesari. The song is sung by B Praak and is an ode to India. The film revolves around what went on in the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The 2019 film also stars Parineeti Chopra.

6. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

This song from the Bollywood film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh is yet another patriotic song to add to your playlist this Independence Day. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, Sonu Nigam lends his voice to this number.

Picture Credits: RVCJ Movies-Instagram/PTI

