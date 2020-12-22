Jaswinder Singh Bains, popularly known by his stage name Jazzy B, on Tuesday, joined the farmers' protest at Singhu Border. The Canadian singer and songwriter addressed the farmers as they fight against the new farm laws.

According to the reports, Jazzy B appealed people, especially youth to not do anything wrong that would bring disrepute to the peasant movement.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

Indian-Canadian singer Jazzy B addresses agitating farmers at Singhu border in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/70uw9aitDn — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday was of the view that the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and said it will form a committee having representatives of both the sides to resolve the deadlock but the agitating leaders dismissed it as no solution.

The Supreme Court granted permission to implead eight farmer unions in the petitions seeking the removal of the unions protesting at the Delhi borders. The unions mentioned were Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rakesh Tikait), BKU- Sidhupur, BKU- Rajewal, BKU- Lakhowal, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, BKU- Dakaunda, BKU- Doaba and Kul Hind Kisan Federation. A panel will now be formed which will discuss resolution of the issue.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the government side in the negotiations, said the ongoing agitation at Delhi's borders is limited to one state and farmers of Punjab are being "misled" by the Opposition. He, however, expressed hope that there will be a solution "soon" to the ongoing impasse.

Protesting farmer unions said constituting a new panel to break the stalemate on the three new agri laws is not a solution as they want a complete withdrawal of the legislations. They also said the government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before the laws were enacted by Parliament.

(with inputs from agencies)

