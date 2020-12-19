Farmer Unions To Meet UP Admin At 11am Tomorrow, To Block Roads If Demands Not Met

In a significant development, farmer unions at the Delhi-UP border on Saturday announced that they would be holding a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh administration at 11 am tomorrow. The meeting is being called by the unions to discuss the administration's alleged attempts to restrain the movement of the agitating community at the border.

"Tomorrow at 11 am there'll be a meeting with the administration here over stopping the movement of tractors. If our demands are not fulfilled then both side of the road will be blocked," said Sardar VM Singh, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee at the Ghazipur border. "Anything can happen if you will keep stopping us from everything. Tomorrow we will remember our farmers who have been martyred," he added.

While speaking about the meeting, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait stated that the unions were going to register a formal complaint with the UP administration regarding the same. "We have called officials tomorrow to discuss why our supporters being stopped at various ways. We want to register our complaint in this matter," said Rakesh Tikait.

UP deployed force of 140 personnel

As farmers intensify protests at the Ghazibur border, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed a force of 140 personnel to deal with any possible chaos-like situation. UP ADG Prashant Kumar earlier this week said that the administration had interacted with the farmer leaders and while they had been peacefully protesting, they were ready to handle miscreants who attempt to overtake the agitation.

"Our farmer is completely aware of this and if any miscreants try to enter protests to mislead the farmers and create chaos then the administration will deal with it. Keeping in mind COVID, the administration will also keep a check on the farmers and duties have been assigned to deal with this. We will receive their memorandum so that there is no crowd or chaos here. A force of 140 people in the administration, be it police or officials have been deployed," he stated.

The agitating farmer unions, mainly from Punjab, have rejected the Centre's repeated proposals offering amendments to the three agrarian laws and have demanded that they be repealed.

