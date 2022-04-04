Indian Musician Ricky Kej Greets All With 'Namaste' As He Wins His Second Grammy Award

Apart from all the winners at this year’s Grammy Awards 2022, it was a moment of pride for India after the country’s musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award on Sunday, Kej won the Grammy along with Stewart Copeland for Divine Tides in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Ricky who was quite excited to lift the trophy shared his happiness on Instagram with a special post.

Through his post, Kej revealed that this is his second Grammy win while 6th for Copeland. “So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides :-) Absolutely love this living legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th:-)@stewart_copeland,” Kej wrote in his post.

Indian musician Ricky Rej wins second Grammy Award

The Divine Tides by rock-legend Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej features artists from all over the world - Soundscapes and melodies meet pulsating rhythms amidst lush ambient textures, which elevate the senses into a realm of spiritual solitude, where the soul is free - one with itself, one with time, one with our planet.

The song connects with every soul and affects all life around us. Its meaning sheds light on how individual life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all equally. Soon after the musician updated fans about the win, several stars from the industry including Armaan Malik, Aditya Narayan, and more congratulated him.

Armaan Malik wrote, “Congrats Ricky !! This is so so awesome,” while Aditya wrote, “Congratulations brother!” Followed by the two, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Congratulations @rickykej.” Meanwhile, for the unversed, Bengaluru-based Ricky won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara in the Best New Age Album category.

IMAGE: Instagram/RickyRej/AP