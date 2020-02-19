Indian On Coronavirus-hit Ship Thanks Arijit Singh For Bringing Hope Through His Songs

"There should be some hope for life around us especially during such times (Coronavirus fear)," said Binay Kumar Sarkar before he began singing on the Coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan that is carrying 3,711 people on board.

Sarkar is among the 138 Indians stuck on the ship stranded at Japan's Yokohama and to bring in some hope and optimism, Sarkar took to his Facebook handle to sing Chal Ghar Chalein by Arijit Singh from Mohit Suri's film 'Malang'.

Before he sang the song, Binay said, "You will get bored by seeing my (worried) face continuously on social media. There should be some hope for life around us especially during such times (Coronavirus fear). We don't know if we are going back home or not. My friend is shooting this video on the ship. I have been stuck in this profession (being a crew member on a cruise ship) but my friend is on the ship for the first time. Our families are really scared."

Thanking Arijit Singh for bringing hope through his songs, Binay added, "We should remain happy and calm in such situations. I want to thank Arijit Singh for singing many songs that bring hope and happiness in such situations. I want to say to the people that we should move forward in life by solving our problems, no matter how bad the circumstances are. That's what life is all about."

Binay works as a seaman at Bermuda Government Ship company and has been updating his followers with what's happening on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Till 1800 (JST) today, no new #COVID-19 positive cases confirmed on #DiamondPrincess since yesterday. All six Indian crew members already receiving treatment for COVID – 19 are responding well to the treatment and their conditions are improving. @MEAIndia — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) February 18, 2020

New cases on Diamond Princess

As per Japan's health ministry, the total number of infected onboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess has risen to 454 after Japan recently announced 88 more cases on the ship. According to reports, Japan's health ministry was carrying out tests on passengers and crews that are on the ship.

