Indian National Tested Positive For Coronavirus On Diamond Princess Shifted To Hospital

The Indian Embassy in Japan on Wednesday took to Twitter and announced that the one Indian national who was tested positive for Coronavirus has been shifted to a hospital. The Embassy further said that all the Indians who are receiving treatment are responding well. Starting to disembark passengers, the Embassy said that it will continue till February 21.

1 Indian crew who tested positive for #COVID19 among 88 new cases on #DiamondPrincess shifted to hospital for treatment. Indians receiving treatment responding well to the treatment. From today, disembarkation of only passengers started, likely to continue till 21 Feb. @MEAIndia — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) February 19, 2020

New cases on Diamond Princess

As per Japan's health ministry, the total number of infected onboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess has risen to 454 after Japan recently announced 88 more cases on the ship. According to reports, Japan's health ministry was carrying out tests on passengers and crews that are on the ship.

Two special flights for evacuation

In a coordinated operation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, two Special Air India flights were operated between Delhi and Wuhan on January 31 and February 1. The two flights airlifted a total of 654 passengers that included 647 Indian citizens including two Indian Embassy officials who were on the ground in Wuhan to coordinate the evacuation operation, and 7 Maldivian nationals.

Death toll rises in Mainland China

The death toll for the novel Coronavirus hit 2,004 in mainland China. As per the Chinese state health committee, the number of confirmed cases has gone up by 74,185. According to the National Health Commission, 1,749 new cases of novel coronavirus infection have been confirmed.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. About 1,701 people have recovered from the disease, whereas, a total of 12,552 coronavirus patients have by now been discharged from hospitals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

