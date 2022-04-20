Indian-origin Musician Raveena Aurora Performs 'Dum Maro Dum' At Coachella 2022; Watch

The blockbuster comeback of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, 2022 was surely a night to remember. From headliners like Harry Styles and Billie Eilish to performances from popular artists like Arcade Fire, Megan Thee Stallion and more, there were multiple highlights during the first weekend in the desert. But, apart from that, there was an Indian-origin artist, named Raveena Aurora, who got herself internationally acclaimed at Coachella 2022.

Raveena Aurora becomes first Indian woman to perform at Coachella, 2022

On the first weekend, Raveena Aurora became the first Indian woman to perform at this year's Coachella Music Festival. The singer took the stage ablaze with her electrifying performance on the popular Indian song, Dum Maro Dum.

Not only Dum Maro Dum, but Raveena Aurora surprised her fans as she also sang Hare Krishna Hare Ram at the grand event. On April 17, 2022, she took to her official Twitter handle and expressed how she felt after singing two of the most famous Indian songs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, 2022. The singer and songwriter wrote in her tweet, "Only real ones will know the cultural significance of me singing Dum Maro Dum at Coachella, a song from an iconic Indian movie “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” that was about the westernization of Indian spirituality." Have a look:

Only real ones will know the cultural significance of me singing dum maro dum at Coachella, a song from an iconic Indian movie “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” that was about the westernization of Indian spirituality 😜 — Raveena (@raveena_aurora) April 17, 2022

Raveena also took to her Instagram handle and shared some of the photographs and videos from the event. The singer wore a white, pink and black colored patterned coord set teamed up with a funky hairdo. She wrote in the caption, "So wild to me that im one of the first Indian women to play Coachella 🥲 thank you to my beautiful band (love you ty, cale and Aaron) & team who made this happen! may there be thousands more !!! SEE YOU NEXT FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT MOJAVE TENT," Have a look:

More about Raveena Aurora

The American singer and songwriter, Raveena Aurora, who is famous for her music blends jazz, R&B, and soul, is known for her music blends from South-Indian roots. She has directed several of her music videos which are often a tribute to Sikh heritage. Recently in January 2022, Aurora announced her sophomore album, Asha's Awakening which is made from the perspective of a Punjabi space princess. It was then released on February 11, 2022, and received positive reviews from fans as well as critics in bulk.

Coachella 2022 will return for its second weekend at the same venue, the Empire Polo Ground, California, from April 22 to April 24.

Image: Instagram/@raveena_aurora